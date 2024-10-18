Southern University outlines schedule of events, parade route ahead of Homecoming against Alcorn State

BATON ROUGE — This weekend, Southern University is celebrating Homecoming with a variety of events, culminating in Saturday's Homecoming game against Alcorn State at 6 p.m.

Throughout the week, Southern hosted events for their "They Not Like Us" Homecoming like a comedy show, breakfasts in the student union, a health fair, a farmers market and the coronation of Miss Southern.

The weekend doesn't show any signs of the fun and tradition stopping, with a Greek Rowe Darty kicking off at 2 p.m. and the 3rd Annual Vino on the Bluff at 6 p.m. in the Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center.

At 7 p.m., the F.G. Clark Activity Center is hosting the Break the Stage Greek Step Show before a 10:30 p.m. fireworks display.

On Saturday, the Homecoming parade rolls at 8 a.m. at Badley Road along Harding Boulevard. The parade continues right onto Scenic Highway before finally proceeding to Scotland Avenue and concluding at Scotlandville Magnet High School.

Southern's football team does their Jag Walk to the stadium at 3 p.m. before kicking off against Alcorn State at 6 p.m.