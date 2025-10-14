Southern University making safety a priority during homecoming week

BATON ROUGE — Security is a main priority for Southern University as homecoming events take place throughout the week leading up to the homecoming game after the recent shootings near LSU after the past two home games.

Southern Freshman Kamyri Tinsley told WBRZ she's looking forward to having fun during homecoming week but she wants to feel safe while law enforcement is present on campus.

"I hope they all on their P's and Q's because you never know who got what or who got ulterior motives," Tinsley said.

Baton Rouge Police said they will be assisting Southern Police for homecoming especially helping to direct traffic off campus during the homecoming game.

BRPD Spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said there will be officers present throughout campus and beyond.

"The sheriff's department, Zachary, Baker, all surrounding agencies West Feliciana, East Feliciana, we're all going to be out there on the campus making sure everybody is safe," McKneely said.

During Southern's homecoming in 2022, Jaicedric Williams was arrested for a shooting at a fraternity house near campus that left 11 people injured.

McKneely said incidents like the shooting in 2022 usually happen off campus, and officers will mainly have their eyes on spectators.

"Majority of the people that are involved in those particular incidents are not students. They are spectators going to the game. They're just out there hanging out," McKneely said. "Some of them might be tailgating just walking around, being apart of the festivities but they're not engulfed in the festivities."

In the past, the homecoming festivities were concentrated mainly across a four-day period. since then, events have been spread across an entire week.

Freshman Kaydance Johnson said she just hopes everyone has a good time but leaves their troubles behind them.

"Come out, have a good time, but don't bring that extra stuff," Johnson said.