39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University loses to rival Jackson State, 21-17

7 hours 15 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, November 13 2021 Nov 13, 2021 November 13, 2021 9:33 PM November 13, 2021 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Southern University Athletics

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days