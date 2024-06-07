85°
Southern University Law Center hosting expungement event this weekend

Friday, June 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Law Center is hosting an expungement event on Friday. 

The event will be held on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Law Center on 2 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive. Residents can come to the event and have their criminal record cleared. 

