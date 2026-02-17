68°
Southern University issues statement on death of the Rev. Jesse Jackson
BATON ROUGE - Southern University issued a statement reacting to the death of Civil Rights activist and two-time presidential candidate, The Rev. Jesse Jackson.
Jackson, who died at 84 in his home, was presented the Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in Dec. 2023 by the university.
"The Southern University System joins the nation and the world in mourning the passing of the Reverend Jesse Jackson — a towering figure in the struggle for civil rights, social justice, and economic empowerment," the university said.
