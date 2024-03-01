Southern University hosting 81st annual livestock show

BATON ROUGE- Thursday morning, Southern University kicked off its 81st annual livestock show, and nearly 100 kids from across the state are participating while more than 130 animals are being showcased.

Dr. Harold Mellieon is the department chair for the college of agriculture. He says this year the school was able to help some kids compete.

"We were able to get some students that were interested, and we loaned them some animals so that way, they have the opportunity to show, get the experience they can build on with their parents, and come back next year with their own animals," says Mellieon.

This is actually Aria Wilson's first year in the show. Her dad brought her a steer named Kenny.

"I'm showing market steer, because I love having fun with them and I love coming back and forth from the barn," says Aria.

She says having the animal is a big responsibility.

"I help my dad feed, then wash them up and blow dry them out and comb them," says Aria.

Dr. Mellieon says kids like Aria are the future of agriculture and it's important for them to learn the ropes.

"They've worked most of them for a year or better to be here with these animals. So every hand clap makes a difference, every handshake makes a difference, [and especially] showing these students support," says Mellieon

As for Aria, despite it being her rookie season, she has some big goals.

"I want to win and I want to get grand champion," Aria said.

To learn more, about the livestock show go here.