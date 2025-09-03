Southern University freshman from Mississippi passes away

BATON ROUGE - Less than a month into the school year, a Southern University freshman from Mississippi died.

The university announced that Jade Lamb of Picayune passed away.

"Though her time with us was short, Ms. Lamb was a valued member of our Jaguar family, and her loss will be felt across our campus. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, classmates, and all who knew and cherished her. May we keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time," the university said.

The school said that counseling services will be available. Students and staff members can find those resources here.

The Picayune Mayor's Youth Council said that a memorial fund has been created in Jade's honor.

"She was thoughtful, full of ideas, and always eager to make a difference. More than anything, Jade was a bright ray of light. Her kindness and spirit left an impression on everyone who knew her. Our hearts are broken. We are deeply saddened for her family, her friends, and all whose lives she touched. Jade’s legacy will remain in the compassion and inspiration she shared so freely," a statement said.

WBRZ has reached out to the coroner's office, which said the cause of death has not been determined.