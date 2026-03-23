83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University experiences power outage on Baton Rouge campus; suspends operations for day

3 hours 18 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 1:14 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's Baton Rouge campus lost power Monday afternoon. 

A school announcement sent out at 1:08 p.m. said that its facilities team was monitoring the outage. As a result of the outage, campus operations were suspended for the remainder of the day on Monday.

This outage comes a little over two weeks after another outage at the university on March 5 that delayed the start of classes.

Trending News

As of around 2:30 p.m., power has been restored across the campus. Normal campus operations will resume on Tuesday, March 24. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days