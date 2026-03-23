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Southern University experiences power outage on Baton Rouge campus; suspends operations for day
BATON ROUGE — Southern University's Baton Rouge campus lost power Monday afternoon.
A school announcement sent out at 1:08 p.m. said that its facilities team was monitoring the outage. As a result of the outage, campus operations were suspended for the remainder of the day on Monday.
This outage comes a little over two weeks after another outage at the university on March 5 that delayed the start of classes.
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As of around 2:30 p.m., power has been restored across the campus. Normal campus operations will resume on Tuesday, March 24.
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