Latest Weather Blog
LSP: 31-year-old Maurepas man arrested for child pornography of teens with disabilities
MAUREPAS - A 31-year-old man was arrested for creating and possessing child pornography of teens with disabilities, Louisiana State Police said.
Nathaniel Hill, 31, was booked for 35 counts of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of production of child sexual abuse material. He was developed as the suspect in a case as one of "sixty adult men attempting to sexually exploit a fourteen-year-old autistic child through the social media application Snapchat," LSP said.
Investigators believe there may be at least twenty additional victims. Many of the identified victims appear to be children with disabilities.
Officials say the investigation originated out of Jacksonville, North Carolina in January 2026.
Trending News
This investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are expected. He is currently being held without bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
-
Supreme Court says Plaquemines Parish lawsuit over erosion must be heard in...
-
LPSO: 4 men, including 2 from out of state, arrested for indecent...
-
Man, 37, faces mandatory life term after jury convicts him of raping...
-
Man arrested for arson following fire along Marcellious Lane
Sports Video
-
LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...