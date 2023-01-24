63°
Southern University cancels nighttime classes Tuesday ahead of potentially severe weather
BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced Tuesday it is canceling its evening classes due to a risk for strong winds and heavy rain that night.
All classes and activities scheduled for this evening on the Southern University Baton Rouge landmass are canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
