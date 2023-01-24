63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern University cancels nighttime classes Tuesday ahead of potentially severe weather

2 hours 28 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, January 24 2023 Jan 24, 2023 January 24, 2023 4:14 PM January 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced Tuesday it is canceling its evening classes due to a risk for strong winds and heavy rain that night. 

Read the announcement below. 

All classes and activities scheduled for this evening on the Southern University Baton Rouge landmass are canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

Read more on the weather risks here.

