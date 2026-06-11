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Southern University aims to name new president by July 1
BATON ROUGE — Southern University's presidential search committee met Thursday but has not yet named any finalists for the position.
The committee says it wants to select a new president by July 1.
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The university system has been without a permanent president since November. Dr. Orlando McMeans is currently serving as interim president.
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