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Southern University aims to name new president by July 1

1 hour 54 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 5:36 PM June 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's presidential search committee met Thursday but has not yet named any finalists for the position.

The committee says it wants to select a new president by July 1.

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The university system has been without a permanent president since November. Dr. Orlando McMeans is currently serving as interim president.

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