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Brusly Police announce 7 arrests, including 6 minors, since increasing presence at Alexander Park
BRUSLY — Brusly Police have arrested seven people, including six juveniles, since increasing the department's presence at Alexander Park.
The Brusly Police Department said that two months ago, it began receiving an increased number of complaints about criminal activity at the park. In response, police added more cameras throughout the park and increased officer presence.
The seven arrestees face multiple charges, including criminal mischief, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault and disturbing the peace.
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"The Brusly Police Department remains committed to protecting the safety of our community and preserving public property. We encourage parents and guardians to actively supervise their children and remain aware of their whereabouts and activities, particularly during the late evening and nighttime hours," the police department said on Facebook.
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