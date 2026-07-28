95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brusly Police announce 7 arrests, including 6 minors, since increasing presence at Alexander Park

41 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 4:48 PM July 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BRUSLY — Brusly Police have arrested seven people, including six juveniles, since increasing the department's presence at Alexander Park. 

The Brusly Police Department said that two months ago, it began receiving an increased number of complaints about criminal activity at the park. In response, police added more cameras throughout the park and increased officer presence.

The seven arrestees face multiple charges, including criminal mischief, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault and disturbing the peace.

Trending News

"The Brusly Police Department remains committed to protecting the safety of our community and preserving public property. We encourage parents and guardians to actively supervise their children and remain aware of their whereabouts and activities, particularly during the late evening and nighttime hours," the police department said on Facebook. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days