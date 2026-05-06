Latest Weather Blog
Southern University says search for new president will take longer than initially planned
BATON ROUGE — The search for a new Southern University System president will take longer than expected, the university said Wednesday.
The Southern University System Presidential Search Committee said that its original timeline has been extended. The original timeline established earlier this year would have seen recommended candidates presented to the Board of Supervisors on May 12 and a new president installed by July 1.
This timeline has been extended to give the consultants at TM² Executive Search extra time to "conduct a comprehensive national search that brings us the very best finalists to fill this critical position."
“Our stakeholders deserve a thoughtful and deliberate process that identifies visionary leadership for the next chapter of the Southern University System," Jason Hughes, chair of the Southern University System Presidential Search Committee, said.
Southern said that additional updates regarding the presidential search process and timeline will be shared as they become available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Juror information will now be barred from public access under new legislative...
-
Berwick police officer shoots dog after suspect releases animals on police, officials...
-
Donations needed for some of Louisiana's 'Most Courteous Teachers'
-
LaHouse tells residents to prepare roofs, have emergency bags packed ahead of...
-
GOHSEP leaders urge citizens to download Get A Game Plan app during...
Sports Video
-
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week