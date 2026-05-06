Southern University says search for new president will take longer than initially planned

BATON ROUGE — The search for a new Southern University System president will take longer than expected, the university said Wednesday.

The Southern University System Presidential Search Committee said that its original timeline has been extended. The original timeline established earlier this year would have seen recommended candidates presented to the Board of Supervisors on May 12 and a new president installed by July 1.

This timeline has been extended to give the consultants at TM² Executive Search extra time to "conduct a comprehensive national search that brings us the very best finalists to fill this critical position."

“Our stakeholders deserve a thoughtful and deliberate process that identifies visionary leadership for the next chapter of the Southern University System," Jason Hughes, chair of the Southern University System Presidential Search Committee, said.

Southern said that additional updates regarding the presidential search process and timeline will be shared as they become available.