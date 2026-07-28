Latest Weather Blog
Pointe Coupee deputy hit by car while on duty given Louisiana Sheriffs' Association award
NEW ROADS — A Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who was seriously injured after being hit by a car while on duty was honored Tuesday with an award from the Louisiana Sheriff's Association.
Deputy Robert Williams was hit by an oncoming vehicle while directing traffic outside a fire scene in Livonia in March 2025. He suffered two broken legs, a shattered shoulder and underwent five surgeries.
"From my understanding, from the scene, it didn't look too promising, but once we got to the hospital, God had his hands on me and he covered me," Williams said around a month after the accident.
Doctors warned it could take a year before he might return to work, but six months after the accident, Williams was back on traffic details at parish schools.
On Tuesday, he received the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Bob Buckley Award, which honors deputies who were seriously injured or died in the line of duty.
Trending News
"Deputy Williams’ dedication, strength, and unwavering service to the citizens of Pointe Coupee Parish embody the very meaning of this prestigious recognition. We are incredibly proud of his courage and honored to have him as a member of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office family," PCPSO said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDEQ takes full control of LAlumina facility closure as Ascension Parish agreement...
-
Superintendent LaMont Cole under investigation by AG as part of corruption probe;...
-
Historic Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church to receive state historical marker
-
West Baton Rouge deputies train for active shooter response ahead of school...
-
Crash on LA 434 in St. Tammany Parish leaves one dead, one...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball schedule revealed for 2026-27 season
-
Saints announce plans for 60th anniversary celebrations
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
-
LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff