Pointe Coupee deputy hit by car while on duty given Louisiana Sheriffs' Association award

NEW ROADS — A Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who was seriously injured after being hit by a car while on duty was honored Tuesday with an award from the Louisiana Sheriff's Association.

Deputy Robert Williams was hit by an oncoming vehicle while directing traffic outside a fire scene in Livonia in March 2025. He suffered two broken legs, a shattered shoulder and underwent five surgeries.

"From my understanding, from the scene, it didn't look too promising, but once we got to the hospital, God had his hands on me and he covered me," Williams said around a month after the accident.

Doctors warned it could take a year before he might return to work, but six months after the accident, Williams was back on traffic details at parish schools.

On Tuesday, he received the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Bob Buckley Award, which honors deputies who were seriously injured or died in the line of duty.

"Deputy Williams’ dedication, strength, and unwavering service to the citizens of Pointe Coupee Parish embody the very meaning of this prestigious recognition. We are incredibly proud of his courage and honored to have him as a member of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office family," PCPSO said.