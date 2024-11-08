76°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University Ag Week continues with produce giveaway
BATON ROUGE - Southern University's Ag Week continued Thursday with their produce giveaway.
Students and volunteers handed out bags of fresh produce outside the Immaculate Conception Church near campus.
Trending News
The Ag Center works with farmers in the capitol area to provide for community members who may not have access to locally grown produce.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Josiah Hogan
-
Southern has a chance to win the SWAC West this weekend when...
-
LSU guard Tyrell Ward steps away from the men's basketball program
-
LSU men's basketball opens the season with a victory over UL-Monroe 95-60
-
Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers 23-22 to extend losing streak to...