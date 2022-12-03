70°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern trails No. 5 Jackson State 33-10 in the SWAC Championship at the half
JACKSON - Southern is having a rough half in the SWAC Championship.
Quarterback BeSean McCray with 3 early fumbles, and Jackson State responded with a 26-0 start. McCray was benched and Bubba McDaniel came in and had a rushing score.
Trending News
Jackson State leads 33-10 at the half.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Burglar backs U-Haul truck into Baton Rouge grocery store, crashing into...
-
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in...
-
St. James residents busy building bonfires for Christmas Eve celebration
-
Dip in road repaired after call from 2 On Your Side; permanent...
-
Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor