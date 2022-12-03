70°
Southern trails No. 5 Jackson State 33-10 in the SWAC Championship at the half

Saturday, December 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

JACKSON - Southern is having a rough half in the SWAC Championship.

Quarterback BeSean McCray with 3 early fumbles, and Jackson State responded with a 26-0 start. McCray was benched and Bubba McDaniel came in and had a rushing score.

Jackson State leads 33-10 at the half. 

