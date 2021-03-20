60°
Southern splits doubleheader, loses series to Arkansas Pine Bluff

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, March 26 2016 Mar 26, 2016 March 26, 2016 7:53 PM March 26, 2016 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Price
BATON ROUGE- The Southern Jaguars took the opening game of a Saturday doubleheader against the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, but couldn't take the series as they won game 2, but dropped game 3. 
 
In game two, the Jags jumped out to an early lead and survived an 8th inning rally to take down the Golden Lions 5-3. 
 
In game three, the Golden Lions bats came alive as they took down the Jags 7-2. 
 
Southern falls to 3-6 in SWAC play, 8-13 overall.  
