Southern splits doubleheader, loses series to Arkansas Pine Bluff

BATON ROUGE- The Southern Jaguars took the opening game of a Saturday doubleheader against the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, but couldn't take the series as they won game 2, but dropped game 3.

In game two, the Jags jumped out to an early lead and survived an 8th inning rally to take down the Golden Lions 5-3.

In game three, the Golden Lions bats came alive as they took down the Jags 7-2.