Southern softball survives third straight elimination game to advance to SWAC Tournament Championship series

GULFPORT, Miss. - Southern softball took down Texas Southern 2-0 Friday morning to advance to the SWAC Tournament Championship series.

After falling to Florida A&M on Wednesday, Southern has won three straight elimination games to advance in the tournament.

The Jags' two runs came in the fourth and sixth innings. Kira Manganello hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to get Southern on the board. In the bottom of the sixth, Katiana Maldonado grounded out to plate Asia George.

In the circle, Aaliyah Zabala got the win for the Jags. She pitched 5.2 scoreless innings while only allowing three hits, zero walks and struck out five.

Southern will have a rematch with FAMU in the championship series. In order to be crowned as SWAC Tournament Champions, they'll need to beat the Rattlers twice.

Game one of the series is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday. A second game, if necessary, is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.