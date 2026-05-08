66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern softball survives third straight elimination game to advance to SWAC Tournament Championship series

1 hour 17 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 May 08, 2026 1:07 PM May 08, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

GULFPORT, Miss. - Southern softball took down Texas Southern 2-0 Friday morning to advance to the SWAC Tournament Championship series.

After falling to Florida A&M on Wednesday, Southern has won three straight elimination games to advance in the tournament.

The Jags' two runs came in the fourth and sixth innings. Kira Manganello hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to get Southern on the board. In the bottom of the sixth, Katiana Maldonado grounded out to plate Asia George.

In the circle, Aaliyah Zabala got the win for the Jags. She pitched 5.2 scoreless innings while only allowing three hits, zero walks and struck out five. 

Southern will have a rematch with FAMU in the championship series. In order to be crowned as SWAC Tournament Champions, they'll need to beat the Rattlers twice.

Trending News

Game one of the series is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday. A second game, if necessary, is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days