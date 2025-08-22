Southern riding the wave of national exposure to start and end regular season

ATLANTA - The Southern Jaguar football team made it to Atlanta and they are ready to start their 2025 season with a primetime nationally televised game on WBRZ against North Carolina Central on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m..

"We're excited, though, we're excited to be able to represent the university the athletic programs on national television. You know, Saturday night everybody's going to be glued in because it's football season. Everybody wants to see football, especially in the deep south. So we're excited about the opportunity," Southern head coach Terrence Graves said of the opener in the SWAC/MEAC Challenge in Atlanta on Saturday.

The opener on the ABC network means that Southern football will start and end their regular season with major network games that will provide exposure for their ardent fan base.

Coach Graves was quick to point out that he and his staff cannot make too big of deal regarding the national exposure.

"It's great opportunity, we're the only show in town to have exposure on this level, ABC," Graves said. "I told the guys last night, we're always on television, so it's nothing really too big for us, and so we're not gonna do anything different. You know, we're not putting any pressure. Oh, it's on ABC. It's a TV game, and it's football. And we go out there and play football like we're capable of playing."