Southern returns to A.W. Mumford Stadium Saturday to face Bethune-Cookman

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars will play on their home turf for the first time since their homecoming win over Alcorn on Oct. 19 - this time to face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Southern is coming off of a big win over Alabama A&M a week ago and the Wildcats are coming off a victory of their own over Grambling.

Bethune-Cookman has the worst total defense in the SWAC, but head coach Terrence Graves is not underestimating them. However, those stats could help Southern light up the scoreboard.

If Southern wins this match up with Bethune-Cookman, Alcorn loses to Texas Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff loses to Alabama A&M, the Jags will have won the SWAC West and secure their spot in the SWAC Championship.

Kick off between the Jags and Wildcats is set for 2 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.