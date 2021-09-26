68°
Southern quarterback Bubba McDaniel's five touchdowns lead Jags to 38-25 win over Mississippi Valley

By: Corey Rholdon

Southern went with Bubba McDaniel as their starting quarterback against Mississippi Valley as Ladarius Skelton continues to battle nagging injuries. The redshirt junior threw for five scores and 235 yards in Southern's 38-25 win. The game with Valley was held in Jackson, Mississippi as part of the Delta-Bayou Classic.

"He (McDaniel) had a great camp. Throughout the whole football camp from August to now, he played well," Southern Head Coach Jason Rollins said.

"That's my job to go out there and spread the ball around. I would give myself a B, a 8 out of 10," said Southern Quarterback Bubba McDaniel.

Although Bubba played well Sunday, Coach Rollins would not commit to the quarterback starting long term.

"He started this game, and now we're gonna go back in and evaluate. Right now Skelton is not 100-percent healthy. So right now, Bubba gives us the best chance to win football games," Coach Rollins said.

