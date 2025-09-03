Southern prepares to host Alabama State in home opener

BATON ROUGE - After playing their first two games on the road, Southern finally returns home in 2025 to host Alabama St. for the seventh annual Pete Richardson Classic.

The Jags are now 1-1 on the season after narrowly beating Mississippi Valley State last week. The Hornets enter this game 0-1 after losing to UAB in week one.

Although Alabama St. lost to the Blazers, their offensive performance is something the Southern defense has to prepare for. The Hornets put up 514 total yards of offense and scored 42 points in their season opener.

Southern's defense has struggled to start the season, but they believe playing in a true home field advantage type of atmosphere will give them some edge.

This game may be against two SWAC teams, but it will not count as a conference game and will not affect either team's SWAC record.

Also at the game, Southern will hold a pregame ceremony to honor the 1995 Black College Football National Championship team.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday.