Latest Weather Blog
Southern pivots to hire Ken Merchant as offensive coordinator
BATON ROUGE - Southern will hire Ken Merchant as the football program's next offensive coordinator.
Matt Zenitz was first to report the news, and sources close to the program have confirmed the hire with WBRZ.
Marshall Faulk is expected to hire Sacramento State’s Ken Merchant as his offensive coordinator at Southern, sources tell @CBSSports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 20, 2025
With Merchant as OC, Sac State scored 35+ points in seven of its last 10 games. Before Sac State, he worked at UNLV. pic.twitter.com/1W1knEe7Go
This comes just two days after new head coach Marshall Faulk spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting and said that Kyle Caskey will be the offensive coordinator for the Jags.
What caused that hire not to finalize is unclear, but Merchant has agreed to run the Jaguar offense in 2026.
Merchant was the offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach at Sacramento State in 2025. He is known for running the up-tempo "Go-Go Offense."
Trending News
Southern is also expected to hire Donald Penn II as their offensive line coach. Penn is a 14-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler.
He also is tied for the NFL record for most touchdowns by an offensive lineman. He started in 184 games and caught six passes for 26 yards and scored four touchdowns.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoff begins!
-
LSU men's basketball beats Southeastern
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game
-
Pointe Coupee 5th grader gifts hundreds of Christmas presents to children in...
-
After dream project foiled by contractor, volunteers step in to complete work
Sports Video
-
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson declares for the NFL Draft
-
Local high school seniors close out season in annual Red Stick Bowl
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoff begins!
-
LSU men's basketball beats Southeastern
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game