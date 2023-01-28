61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern men's basketball takes over first place in SWAC with chippy win over Alcorn

1 hour 31 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, January 28 2023 Jan 28, 2023 January 28, 2023 10:15 PM January 28, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

In game that was chippy and heated from the opening tip, Southern men's basketball claims a huge SWAC victory over Alcorn State Saturday night with an 80-68 win. The victory also puts the Jaguars in sole possession of first place in the SWAC.

Brion Whitley scored a game high 27 with seven three pointers. Festus Ndumanya right behind him on the stat sheet with 17 points.

Trending News

The Southern women also with a big afternoon as they took down the Lady Braves as well 65-62. Genovea Johnson leading the way with 19 points.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days