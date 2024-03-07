67°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern men's basketball defeats Alabama State 65-57
ALABAMA - Southern men's basketball defeated Alabama State Thursday 65-57 in one of their last games of the season thanks to a stellar game from guard Brandon Davis.
Davis posted a season-high 31 points with four rebounds and two assists, making up almost half of Southern's points by himself.
Trending News
Southern plays their final regular season game 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Alabama A&M.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
School bus on fire near Perkins Rowe temporarily shuts down roadway; no...
-
Man shot to death near Sherwood Acres apartment complex
-
More details emerge on potential new LSU arena
-
Former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy appointed as New Roads Police chief
-
Veteran looking for help resolving roofing troubles