67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern men's basketball defeats Alabama State 65-57

1 hour 4 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, March 07 2024 Mar 7, 2024 March 07, 2024 10:01 PM March 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image from Southern Basketball

ALABAMA - Southern men's basketball defeated Alabama State Thursday 65-57 in one of their last games of the season thanks to a stellar game from guard Brandon Davis.

Davis posted a season-high 31 points with four rebounds and two assists, making up almost half of Southern's points by himself.

Trending News

Southern plays their final regular season game 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Alabama A&M.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days