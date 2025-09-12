Southern law professor suspended following comments she reportedly made about Charlie Kirk's death

BATON ROUGE - A Southern University law professor was suspended following comments she reportedly made on social media following conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk being shot to death.

Kelly Carmena, a professor in the criminal law clinic, allegedly said she would "1000% wish death on people like [Kirk]" and that he is the "epitome of evil" following the 31-year-old being killed at an event in Utah.

Now legal experts are questioning what kinds of speech are protected by the first amendment of the constitution.

"This is the tug of war of democracy," Franz Borghardt said. "Freedom sometimes requires fistfights over what is okay constitutionally and not, not literal fistfights, but legal ones."

Popular social media account LibsOfTikTok posted about Carmena and her comments on Twitter, amassing 1.8 million views and 22,000 likes.

Kelly Carmena, a Criminal Law Professor at @SouthernULaw, reportedly made posts on Facebook WISHING for the death of Charlie Kirk moments after he was shot.



This person teaches LAW at a PUBLIC UNIVERSITY.



We reached out to @SouthernULaw for comment, but they did not respond. pic.twitter.com/5G32pFrjf7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2025

According to Southern Board Chairman Tony Clayton, Carmena was suspended for cause and it appeared she violated rules. Clayton also said he doesn't think a professor teaching kids should wish death on anybody.

The Southern University Law Center told WBRZ that they are aware of a recent social media post involving an employee that raised concern.

"The views expressed in that post are the individual’s own and do not reflect the values or positions of the Law Center," a spokesperson said. "We are reviewing this matter in accordance with the institution's personnel policies and procedures."

There have been questions about whether the comment is considered hate speech, and Borghardt said figuring that out could depend on the courts.

"What is more important to you, your job or your speech?" Borghardt said. "If you want to be a martyr and litigate something to test those waters, you're welcoming it, and to be sure there will be litigation about this."

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill also issued a statement saying that political violence has no place in a democratic society and calling the professor's comments "abhorrent."