Southern Jags beat down Prairie View A&M, 45-13

1 hour 23 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, October 08 2022 Oct 8, 2022 October 08, 2022 8:03 PM October 08, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Southern Jaguars

PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. - The Southern University Jaguars scored 45 points against Prairie View A&M Saturday night, bludgeoning Head Coach Eric Dooley's former team. 

The Prairie View Panthers kept it close in the first half, going into halftime with a 13-10 lead over the Jaguars. But the Jags completely took over in the second half, scoring 35 unanswered points to close out with a 45-13 win.

With the win, the Jaguars improve to 3-2 on the season. 

