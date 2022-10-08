72°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern Jags beat down Prairie View A&M, 45-13
PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. - The Southern University Jaguars scored 45 points against Prairie View A&M Saturday night, bludgeoning Head Coach Eric Dooley's former team.
The Prairie View Panthers kept it close in the first half, going into halftime with a 13-10 lead over the Jaguars. But the Jags completely took over in the second half, scoring 35 unanswered points to close out with a 45-13 win.
Trending News
With the win, the Jaguars improve to 3-2 on the season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly double shooting on Elm Drive
-
Mother of slain toddler sues property owner, claims safety concerns at her...
-
Why the urgency? Stormwater utility fee coming in hot; no chance for...
-
After child porn arrest, fired LSU employee faces more charges for impersonating...
-
Sheriff's office silent after Livingston deputy's deadly crash
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League