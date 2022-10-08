Southern Jags beat down Prairie View A&M, 45-13

Photo: Southern Jaguars

PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. - The Southern University Jaguars scored 45 points against Prairie View A&M Saturday night, bludgeoning Head Coach Eric Dooley's former team.

The Prairie View Panthers kept it close in the first half, going into halftime with a 13-10 lead over the Jaguars. But the Jags completely took over in the second half, scoring 35 unanswered points to close out with a 45-13 win.

With the win, the Jaguars improve to 3-2 on the season.