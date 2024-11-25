Southern, Grambling face off this weekend in New Orleans for 51st Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS — The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State Tigers are facing off this weekend at the annual Bayou Classic in the Caesars Superdome.

The regular season closer for both schools has been hosted under the name Bayou Classic since 1974 but dates back to 1932. It is one of the best known rivalries between Historically Black Colleges and Universities, being called the "Granddaddy" of HBCU college matchups.

Going into the 51st meetup under the name Bayou Classic on Saturday at 1 p.m., Southern leads the series 26-24. Southern has an overall record of 7-4 going into the game, while Grambling has a 5-6 record.

The Classic is more than just football, with events including the annual Bayou Classic Thanksgiving Day Parade and Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands happening on Thursday and Friday, respectively.