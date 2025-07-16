Southern football picked atop the SWAC West once again

BIRMINGHAM - The Southern Jaguars were selected to represent the SWAC West by the leagues coaches and sports information directors for the 2025 season that after winning the division during the 2024 year.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2025 SWAC Football Predicted Order of Finish and Southern was tabbed in the West while Jackson State was picked to win the East.

The announcements came at SWAC Football Media Day which was held on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama.



Jackson State (126) was selected to finish in first place in the SWAC Eastern Division. Florida A&M (99), Alabama State (91), Alabama A&M (62), Bethune-Cookman (45) and Mississippi Valley State (24) round out the East Division Preseason Poll rankings.



Southern (120) was tabbed to finish in first place in the SWAC Western Division. Alcorn State (90), Prairie View A&M (72), Texas Southern (60), Grambling State (55), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (28) round out the West Division Preseason Poll rankings.



The Southern Jaguars tallied the most first place votes with 17 overall followed by Jackson State (16) and Florida A&M (3).



2025 SWAC Football Predicted Order of Finish



SWAC East

Jackson State- 126 points (16) Florida A&M- 99 points (3) Alabama State- 91 points (2) Alabama A&M- 62 points Bethune-Cookman- 45 points (1) Mississippi Valley State- 24 points

SWAC West

Southern- 120 points (17) Alcorn State- 90 points (2) Prairie View A&M- 72 points (1) Texas Southern- 60 points Grambling State- 55 points Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 28 points (1)

*First place votes listed in parenthesis ( )