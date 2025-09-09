Southern football making moves to help spark offensive production

BATON ROUGE - The Southern football team has struggled on offense to get their season started, so after three games head coach Terrence Graves is making a move with his coaching staff in hopes that it will spark some creativity and production on that side of the ball.

Graves announced Tuesday that quarterbacks coach, Fred McNair, will be promoted to co-offensive coordinator alongside Mark Frederick. McNair will also take over the offensive play calling moving forward.

Through three games this season, Southern has only scored 55 points. They're averaging about 18 points per game. Their opponents are averaging 30 points per game.

Not only has Southern struggled to move the ball and score, but the Jags have turned it over seven times through the first three games, so Graves had to make a change.

Graves values the experience and knowledge McNair brings to Southern's offense. McNair has won two SWAC Championships when he was the head coach at Alcorn.

As for Jags' quarterback Jalen Woods, he is not expected to play against Fresno State this week as he remains in concussion protocol. Southern will start Cam'Ron McCoy again this week.