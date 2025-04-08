Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game

BATON ROUGE - Southern University football started their final week of practice before their Spring game on Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

It is the second season under head coach, Terrence Graves, and Graves has liked the progress he's seen from his team so far.

He says the team scrimmaged last week and he saw growth and improvement from players, but also saw areas they needed to work on.

Spring practice is about focusing on the fundamentals and teaching the new players about the system and style of football the Jags play.

Coach Graves says the defense is a little ahead of the offense as far as progression, but that is to be expected because there are more veterans on that side of the ball. Graves says there is also more depth defensively than there was last season.

Southern will host their annual Spring game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.