Latest Weather Blog
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
BATON ROUGE - Southern University football started their final week of practice before their Spring game on Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
It is the second season under head coach, Terrence Graves, and Graves has liked the progress he's seen from his team so far.
He says the team scrimmaged last week and he saw growth and improvement from players, but also saw areas they needed to work on.
Spring practice is about focusing on the fundamentals and teaching the new players about the system and style of football the Jags play.
Coach Graves says the defense is a little ahead of the offense as far as progression, but that is to be expected because there are more veterans on that side of the ball. Graves says there is also more depth defensively than there was last season.
Trending News
Southern will host their annual Spring game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man who killed neighbor, shot two deputies in 2022 sentenced to life...
-
Woman accused of killing 22-year-old, injuring three others in Plank Road hit-and-run...
-
Community honors visionary founder of Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank after her...
-
State lawmakers want to try again with teacher pay raises
-
West Feliciana Parish teen starts organization providing accessible Narcan to combat overdoses
Sports Video
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season