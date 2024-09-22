Southern football erases double-digit deficit, beats Prairie View in overtime

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - The Southern football team is 1-0 in SWAC play.

The Jaguars overcame a double-digit deficit to beat Prairie View A&M 31-24 in overtime Saturday night.

A Kendric Rhymes 25-yard touchdown run in overtime gave Southern their first lead since the first half. The Jaguar defense then got a stop on defense to end the game.

Southern was down 14-3 at the half and 21-10 in the third quarter, but the Jags fought back to tie the game at 24 late in the fourth quarter thanks to a CJ Russell rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Southern quarterback Noah Bodden was 16-of-29 for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield and Rhymes hauled in touchdown passes for the Jags.

Southern, now 2-2 overall, is 1-0 in SWAC play. The Jaguars have a bye week this week before hosting Nicholls on October 5.