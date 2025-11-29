65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern completes comeback, upsets Grambling in 52nd Bayou Classic

37 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, November 29 2025 Nov 29, 2025 November 29, 2025 5:17 PM November 29, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - The Southern football team saved its best half of football this season for its last.

The Jaguars stormed back from a 10-point deficit, scoring three offensive touchdowns in the second half to win the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic, 28-27. It's Southern's fourth straight Bayou Classic victory.

Southern senior leader Ckelby Givens recovered Grambling fumble with under a minute left to seal the victory.

Cam'Ron MccCoy found Khalil Thomas on a 34-yard touchdown pass to give Southern its first lead of the game, 28-27, with 7:16 left in the fourth quarter.

Barry Remo had the best game of his career, with seven carries for 100 yards and a touchdown that cut the Grambling lead to 17-14. Jaguar running back Trey Holly also had two touchdowns.

Defense from both teams dominated the action early in the first half, until Grambling took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter with a nine-yard touchdown reception from Barron Miles. The Tigers then took a 14-0 lead after Hayden Benoit connected with Keith Jones for a 28-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

Trending News

Trey Holly got Southern on the board with a rushing touchdown to make it a 14-7 game. Grambling would make it a 17-7 game with a 39-yard field goal with 4:39 left in the second quarter

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days