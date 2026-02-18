76°
Baton Rouge sets announcement Thursday for return of American Cruise Lines vessel
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge officials on Thursday plan to announce the return of an American Cruise Lines ship to the city's riverfront.
American Cruise Lines has visited the city regularly, adding Baton Rouge as a port of call for its American Song vessel in 2018. After a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, American ships returned to the city in 2021.
The city-parish said Wednesday that the vessel American Melody would be on-site for a news conference Thursday at the city dock.
The news conference is expected to feature the mayor-president, the president of American Cruise Lines and president of Visit Baton Rouge.
