76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge sets announcement Thursday for return of American Cruise Lines vessel

2 hours 17 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, February 18 2026 Feb 18, 2026 February 18, 2026 2:19 PM February 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge officials on Thursday plan to announce the return of an American Cruise Lines ship to the city's riverfront.

American Cruise Lines has visited the city regularly, adding Baton Rouge as a port of call for its American Song vessel in 2018. After a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, American ships returned to the city in 2021.

The city-parish said Wednesday that the vessel American Melody would be on-site for a news conference Thursday at the city dock.

Trending News

The news conference is expected to feature the mayor-president, the president of American Cruise Lines and president of Visit Baton Rouge.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days