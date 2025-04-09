59°
Southern baseball falls to UNO 15-4 Wednesday night

Wednesday, April 09 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Southern baseball fell to UNO in their second mid-week game this week. The final score was 15-4.

The Privateers got out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. They then were able to plate four more in the second.

Southern tried to claw their way back in the bottom of the second, led by a Jalon Mack 2 RBI double to make the score 7-4 by the end of the inning.

However, UNO would surge back the rest of the game and beat Southern 15-4.

Southern is back at home at Lee Hines Stadium this weekend as they host Alcorn St. for a SWAC series. Game one is set for 6 p.m. on Friday.

