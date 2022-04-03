56°
Southern baseball beats Texas Southern 14-3 in game 2
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team is playing some really good ball right now. As they won their 3rd straight SWAC game, and their second straight series today.
As the Jags beat Texas Southern 14-3. Coming into the game the Tigers were one of the better teams in the SWAC with a 5-1 record. But now the Jags will look for the sweep on Sunday.
