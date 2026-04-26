72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern baseball and softball win home SWAC series

1 hour 52 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, April 25 2026 Apr 25, 2026 April 25, 2026 11:13 PM April 25, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Both Southern baseball and softball teams are having winning weekends in the SWAC.

The Jaguar softball team closed out the regular season with a clean sweep over the No. 1 team in the SWAC West, Prairie View A&M. The Jags took both games in the Saturday double header 4-3 and then 5-4. 

Southern baseball took the series against Arkansas Pine-Bluff with a game two win Saturday night. 

The Jags had a comfortable 8-2 lead about halfway through the game, but the Golden Lions attempted a comeback in the sixth inning. However, the Jags held them off and won game two 10-8. 

Southern baseball will look for the clean sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Trending News

Jaguar softball will prepare for the SWAC Softball Tournament in Gulfport, Miss., which starts on May 4.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days