Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs next Saturday in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will compete in the NCAA FCS playoffs for the fifth time in school history, hosting Idaho for a first round matchup Saturday at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
Southeastern (8-3) received the SLC’s automatic bid after winning its third league title in program history. The winner of the SLU-Idaho first round contest will advance to face sixth-seeded Samford Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama.
SLU is among the 24-team playoff field for the second straight season and the third time in the past four years. The Lions have previously made postseason appearances in 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2021.
Season ticket holders, as well as faculty and staff will have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to purchase their tickets through the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office. Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., the remaining allotment will be made available to the public.
Ticket office hours this week will be Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office number is (985) 549-5466 and the office is located on the first floor of West Stadium.
Prices for Saturday's contest are as follows:
- Chairbacks: $40
- Reserved bench: $26
- Youth bench seats (ages 3-12): $16
- SLU student tickets (ID required): $11 *restricted section
Trending News
TICKETS
For ticket information, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue offering mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2022-23 season. All tickets will be available via e-mail or text message in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10...
-
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10...
-
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high...
-
Two arrested after 13-year-old was shot and killed in target practice accident,...
-
Despite neighbors' struggles to get home, BRPD won't change contraflow plans for...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers