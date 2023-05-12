Southeastern softball knocks off Lamar in elimination game to advance to Southland Championship versus McNeese

The Lady Lions push their record to 47-13 on the year and move to Championship Saturday against top seed McNeese. Southeastern and the Cowgirls will play at noon, with SLU needing two wins for a championship and McNeese needing one. The Cardinals’ season ends at 22-34.



Southeastern pounded out 11 hits in only four offensive innings. Lexi Johnson started the scoring in the bottom of the first with a two-out RBI double to play Ka’Lyn Watson.



In the second, Cece Goodman capitalized with two outs again, bringing home Maddie Watson and Maddie Leal with a two-run triple to left-center to make it 3-0.



Maddie Watson’s offensive outburst continued in the third with a two-run single, followed by another two-run single from Leal. Ka’Lyn Watson’s RBI single to plate Leal capped a five-run inning that put the game at 8-0.



The SLU defense and pitching did their job masterfully, snuffing out any Lamar opportunity to score. The fourth inning ended with a back throw double play after a hard-hit liner to third base and the fifth saw the potential game-extending runner thrown out at home on a fielder’s choice.



For Southeastern, pitcher Ellie DuBois threw all five innings for a complete game shutout and a 3-0 record with only three hits allowed, one walk, and four strikeouts. Ka’Lyn Watson, Maddie Watson, Leal, and Cam Goodman all had two hits apiece in the contest.



For Lamar, Sam Bean, Felixia Hinojosa, and Brooke Davis had singles. Aaliyah Ruiz was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs in 2.0 innings in the start.

