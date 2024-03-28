Southeastern sets up buoys so public can monitor Lake Maurepas health during carbon capture work

HAMMOND — Data from four buoys in Lake Maurepas are available online so residents can monitor the lake during a carbon-capture project. The data are updated every 30 minutes.

Southeastern Louisiana University recently placed the buoys in the lake as Air Products works on its Louisiana Clean Energy Complex. The data are available at southeastern.edu/lakemaurepas

The data provided are real-time water quality readings, including carbon dioxide levels, temperature, turbidity, conductivity, salinity, oxygen concentration and pH.

One near the Blind River also includes readings for air temperature, rain totals, rain intensity, dew point, barometric pressure, relative humidity, wind speed, wind gust speed, and wind direction.

Southeastern announced the project 18 months ago.