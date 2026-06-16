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La. 75 near Verrett Shipyard in Bayou Sorrel reopens one lane after Entergy poles fall into roadway

1 hour 45 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2026 Jun 16, 2026 June 16, 2026 10:03 AM June 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU SORREL — A section of La. 75 near Verrett Shipyard in Bayou Sorrel was closed after Entergy poles fell into the roadway Tuesday morning. 

The poles were first reported as downed around 8:30 a.m., with Entergy crews responding to the area shortly after to repair the lines.

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The roadway has since reopened to one lane of traffic, Iberville Parish officials said.

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