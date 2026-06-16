75°
Latest Weather Blog
La. 75 near Verrett Shipyard in Bayou Sorrel reopens one lane after Entergy poles fall into roadway
BAYOU SORREL — A section of La. 75 near Verrett Shipyard in Bayou Sorrel was closed after Entergy poles fell into the roadway Tuesday morning.
The poles were first reported as downed around 8:30 a.m., with Entergy crews responding to the area shortly after to repair the lines.
Trending News
The roadway has since reopened to one lane of traffic, Iberville Parish officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Venus and Serena Williams reuniting after nearly 4 years to compete in...
-
Louisiana health officials warn parents of recalled infant formula linked to botulism...
-
BRPD: Man driving at 3 times legal limit arrested after fatal motorcycle...
-
With heavy weather expected across state, Red Cross encourages people to be...
-
2une In Previews: KnockFest 2026 brings medieval carnival for kids in Baton...