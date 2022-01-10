Southeastern Lions football finishes ranked in FCS polls

The Southeastern Lions football team finished the year ranked 15th in the final 2021 Stats Perform FCS and AFCA FCA Coaches top 25 polls.

Southeastern’s ranking in the final polls makes it three straight years that the Lions finished amongst the nation’s top 25 programs.

SLU is one of six FCS programs that has been ranked in the top 25 to end each of the past three seasons, along with North Dakota State, James Madison, South Dakota State, Villanova and Kennesaw State.

The No. 15 ranking also marks Southeastern’s highest under head coach Frank Scelfo and the program’s highest final billing since the 2014 season (14th – Stats Perform, then Sports Network; 12th – AFCA).

The SLU offense led FCS in scoring offense (45.1 ppg), completion percentage (72.8) and first downs (376), while also ranking among the national top five in third-down conversion percentage (52.1, 2nd), fourth-down conversion percentage (70.0, 5th), passing offense (407.2 ypg, 2nd), passing efficiency (173.35, 2nd) and total offense (551.8 ypg, 2nd).

Behind a stalwart offensive line that featured five All-Southland Conference selections, consensus All-American and Southland Player of the Year Cole Kelley spread the ball around to a multitude of talented skill players highlighted by the all-conference quartet of Austin Mitchell, Nolan Givan, Gage Larvadain and Taron Jones.

The Southeastern defense finished eighth in the FCS with a Southland-high 17 interceptions. All-American Zy Alexander led SLU and finished eighth in FCS with six interceptions. The Lion secondary will feature three All-Americans in 2022 in Alexander, Ferlando Jordan and Brandon Barbee.

SLU will open spring practice on March 8. The Lions will open the 2022 season at UL Lafayette on Sept. 3.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

Team (First-place votes) Record Points Prv.

North Dakota State (50) 14-1 1,250 3 Montana State 12-3 1,173 7 James Madison 12-2 1,165 2 South Dakota State 11-4 1,051 11 Sam Houston 11-1 1,046 1 Montana 10-3 1,008 5 Eastern Washington 10-3 924 4 Villanova 10-3 919 6 ETSU 11-2 879 9 Sacramento State 9-3 745 8 Kennesaw State 11-2 740 10 UIW 10-3 682 13 UT Martin 10-3 654 16 Missouri State 8-4 531 12 Southeastern 9-4 522 18 Southern Illinois 8-5 504 21 UC Davis 8-4 439 14 South Dakota 7-5 326 17 Holy Cross 10-3 319 24 Dartmouth 9-1 281 19 Stephen F. Austin 8-4 268 20 Jackson State 11-2 259 15 Northern Iowa 6-6 132 NR Princeton 9-1 116 23 Florida A&M 9-3 114 22

Others Receiving Votes: Mercer 76, South Carolina State 35, Rhode Island 23, Sacred Heart 23, Eastern Kentucky 15, Davidson 12, Harvard 8.