Southeastern football ranked 19th in first FCS preseason poll

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team is ranked 19th in the 2022 Athlon Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released on Monday.



SLU, one of six teams to be ranked in the final FCS top 25 polls in each of the past three seasons, is the lone Southland Conference school represented in the poll.



Southeastern will be looking to advance to the postseason for the second straight season and third time in the past four years. SLU returns 11 All-Southland performers from a 2021 squad that advanced to the second round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs.



The Lions report back to the campus on Aug. 4 with the team's first practice set for Aug. 5. Southeastern will open the 2022 season with a 6 p.m. game Sept. 3 at UL Lafayette. The five-game home schedule begins with a 6 p.m. Sept. 17 contest versus Central Connecticut State and includes visits from Murray State (Oct. 1, 6 p.m. – Hall of Fame Game), Southland newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce (Oct. 8, 4 p.m. - Homecoming), HBU (Nov. 5, 6 p.m.) and Northwestern State (Nov. 12, 6 p.m.).



2022 Athlon Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

1. North Dakota State

2. South Dakota State

3. Montana

4. Montana State

5. Missouri State

6. Sacramento State

7. Southern Illinois

8. Villanova

9. Kennesaw State

10. Stephen F. Austin

11. Holy Cross

12. Chattanooga

13. Weber State

14. Rhode Island

15. Eastern Washington

16. UIW

17. Mercer

18. ETSU

19. Southeastern

20. Delaware

21. Northern Iowa

22. Jackson State

23. William & Mary

24. Eastern Kentucky

25. Elon