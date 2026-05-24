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59th annual Jambalaya Fest comes to a close, winner announced Sunday night

58 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, May 24 2026 May 24, 2026 May 24, 2026 8:36 PM May 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Credit: Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Association

GONZALES - Sunday was the final day of the 59th annual Jambalaya Festival. 

The competition was narrowed down to 12 cooks from around the state competed for the Jambalaya World Championship. 

Tyler Bourque won the 2026 cookoff after competing for 19 years. 

"It's pretty unbelievable," he said while accepting his award. "I have friends and family to cook with ... it was an awesome experience. Thank y'all." 

Burke and his helper won multiple prizes, including the coveted golden paddle. 

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