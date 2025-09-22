79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern football goes viral for the way team left LSU locker room

3 hours 56 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, September 22 2025 Sep 22, 2025 September 22, 2025 3:29 PM September 22, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southeastern football went viral for a classy act after playing against LSU on Saturday.

After losing to LSU 56-10, the Lions' head equipment manager, Cade Genovese, shared photos of how Southeastern left the visitor locker room. Genovese's post on X shows a clean, tidy locker room.

"No matter the outcome. Always leave it better than you found it," Genovese wrote.

Trending News

Genovese's post gained over 550,000 views, with countless more seeing it through reposts and shares.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days