Southeastern football goes viral for the way team left LSU locker room
BATON ROUGE — Southeastern football went viral for a classy act after playing against LSU on Saturday.
After losing to LSU 56-10, the Lions' head equipment manager, Cade Genovese, shared photos of how Southeastern left the visitor locker room. Genovese's post on X shows a clean, tidy locker room.
"No matter the outcome. Always leave it better than you found it," Genovese wrote.
No matter the outcome. Always leave it better than you found it. Thanks for the memory of a lifetime @LSUfootball @LionUpFootball pic.twitter.com/WKA8FZMUdN— Cade Genovese (@genovese_84) September 21, 2025
Genovese's post gained over 550,000 views, with countless more seeing it through reposts and shares.
