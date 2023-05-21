73°
Southeastern fires head baseball coach Matt Riser
HAMMOND - After a disappointing season, Southeastern has decided to fire head baseball coach Matt Riser. The Lions finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak and 25-25 overall.
This comes after Riser led Southeastern to a Southland Conference title a season ago, which was his fourth NCAA Tournament bid in 10 years. Riser ends his tenure with 320 wins at Southeastern.
