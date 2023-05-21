73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern fires head baseball coach Matt Riser

2 hours 20 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, May 21 2023 May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 7:35 PM May 21, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
Southeastern Sports

HAMMOND - After a disappointing season, Southeastern has decided to fire head baseball coach Matt Riser. The Lions finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak and 25-25 overall.

Trending News

This comes after Riser led Southeastern to a Southland Conference title a season ago, which was his fourth NCAA Tournament bid in 10 years. Riser ends his tenure with 320 wins at Southeastern. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days