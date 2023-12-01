67°
Southeast Community Health Systems' Women's Clinic
BATON ROUGE - Stay healthy this holiday season at Southeast Community Health Systems’ Women’s Clinic’s vaccination and screening event.
Participants can earn up to $150 in incentives. For each COVID-19 and flu vaccine administered, participants will receive a $50 gift card. Those who participate in colorectal screenings will also receive a $50 incentive.
The event is being held Tuesday, December 5th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 8913 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite A, in Baton Rouge.
A photo ID and insurance card is required to participate.
For more information contact the Outreach Department at (225) 306-2081.
