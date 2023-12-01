67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeast Community Health Systems' Women's Clinic

2 days 20 hours 16 minutes ago Tuesday, November 28 2023 Nov 28, 2023 November 28, 2023 11:55 AM November 28, 2023 in Health
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ STAFF

BATON ROUGE - Stay healthy this holiday season at Southeast Community Health Systems’ Women’s Clinic’s vaccination and screening event.

Participants can earn up to $150 in incentives. For each COVID-19 and flu vaccine administered, participants will receive a $50 gift card. Those who participate in colorectal screenings will also receive a $50 incentive.

The event is being held Tuesday, December 5th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 8913 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite A, in Baton Rouge.

A photo ID and insurance card is required to participate.

Trending News

For more information contact the Outreach Department at (225) 306-2081.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days