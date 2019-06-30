88°
Southbound lane on Airline Hwy at Hwy 74 closed due to accident

Sunday, June 30 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

UPDATE: The southbound lane on Airline Hwy at Hwy 74 has been reopened following a two vehicle crash.

***********

ASCENSION PARISH - State police have closed off the southbound lane on Airline Highway at Highway 74 due to an accident.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's office, there are injuries. 

We'll have more details as this story develops. 

