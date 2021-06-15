Sorrento teen praised for heroism after rescuing victim from partially submerged vehicle

ASCENSION PARISH - On Sunday night, three people and two animals were rescued from a body of water in Sorrento after their vehicle ran off road, landed in a canal, and became partially submerged.

According to a social media post from the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to the Hwy 941 incident shortly after midnight.

Upon rushing to the scene of the crash, officials found that rescue efforts were already underway.

First responders say 18-year-old Seth McCauley jumped into action and assisted one of the survivors, an elderly woman, out of the submerged vehicle, helping her get to safety.

According to officials, no one was injured during the incident.

Representatives of the Fire Department praised McCauley for his heroism in a Facebook post, saying, "Seth, Sorrento Fire is so appreciative of you and we’re sure the community is too. Great work!"