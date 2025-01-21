20°
Sorrento affected by temporary gas outage due to equipment failure

51 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, January 21 2025 Jan 21, 2025 January 21, 2025 8:22 PM January 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to Atmos Energy

SORRENTO - The town of Sorrento is currently working through a natural gas outage caused by an "equipment failure" Tuesday night, according to the town's Facebook page.

The town said Atmos Energy crews are working to restore natural gas service to homes and businesses. Town officials and the fire department have been notified and no evacuations have been issued.

For up to date information, the town recommends checking here.

